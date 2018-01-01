The award-winning CNN Original Series, “This is Life with Lisa Ling,” returns for its seventh season on Sunday, November 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The six-part immersive docuseries follows journalist Lisa Ling as she travels across America exploring communities that are often unknown or misunderstood. In season seven of This is Life, Ling explores the unlikely bond between prisoners and prep school students, how the digital age is affecting boys as they become men, the illicit massage parlor industry, heroin addiction, families affected by gun violence, and the rising popularity of psychedelic healing.